TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.33. TXO Partners shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 24,491 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $733.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -39.06%.
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
