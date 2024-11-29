UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 114,248 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,248 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.59% of CME Group worth $468,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in CME Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,017,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in CME Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 429.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $237.33 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $238.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,028 shares of company stock worth $1,811,681 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

