UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 14,256 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.54% of Analog Devices worth $613,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $217.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.63 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,883,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.