United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Issues Financial Disclosure for October 2024

On November 29, 2024, the United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) released its monthly account statement for the period ending October 31, 2024. The report, presented in the form of a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, was shared in compliance with Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act. Interested parties can access a copy of this report as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K filing. Additionally, the statement can be found on the United States Brent Oil Fund’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com.

It’s essential to note that the information provided in this disclosure, including Exhibit 99.1, is not considered a “filed” document under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to the liabilities outlined in that section. Also, it is not integrated by reference with any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly specified in such a filing.

The financial statement for the month ended October 31, 2024, revealed a total income (loss) of $7,178,087, which comprised realized and unrealized gains on commodity futures, dividend income, interest income, and ETF transaction fees. On the expense side, general partner management fees, professional fees, brokerage commissions, and directors’ fees and insurance amounted to $159,047, leading to a net income (loss) of $7,019,040.

Regarding changes in net asset value, the report specified a beginning net asset value of $216,337,259 on October 1, 2024. Net asset value at the end of the month, after additions and withdrawals, was recorded at $134,700,207. This resulted in a net asset value per share of $28.97 based on a total of 4,650,000 shares.

Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer, affirmed the accuracy and completeness of the information presented in the Account Statement for October 2024 on behalf of the United States Commodity Funds LLC, the general partner of United States Brent Oil Fund, LP.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

