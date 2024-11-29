US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,701 shares during the period. US Foods makes up approximately 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $54,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

