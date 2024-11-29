US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Down 80.9% in November

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF comprises about 0.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UTWO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.28. 15,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

