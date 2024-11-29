Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 34,002.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.57% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $128,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

