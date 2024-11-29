Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 55.2% in November

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

