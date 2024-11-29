Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the October 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $50,113.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041.27. This trade represents a 84.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 57.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Price Performance

About Venus Concept

NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 97,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

