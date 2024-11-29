Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases New Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 1.71% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 285,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 472,893 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,341,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

