Vestal Point Capital LP Takes $33.77 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,000. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.6% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,520,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

