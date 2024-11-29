Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 1628796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.68) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £402.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.