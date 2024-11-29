Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after buying an additional 1,091,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,371,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 965,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,894,270. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

