Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,173,000 after buying an additional 225,159 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $220.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.68 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

