Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.26 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

