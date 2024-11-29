Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,467 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.