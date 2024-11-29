Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,289 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hologic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

