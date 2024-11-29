Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Walmart by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 352,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,511 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,223,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,772,000 after buying an additional 1,449,626 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

