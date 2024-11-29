WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Purchases A$22,800.00 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Burge bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($14,805.19).

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

WAM Strategic Value Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. WAM Strategic Value’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

