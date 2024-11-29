William Allan Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Allan Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

Shares of VEEV opened at $226.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.12 and a 52 week high of $240.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.45 and a 200-day moving average of $201.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

