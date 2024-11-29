William Allan Corp Buys 149 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

William Allan Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 124.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 244.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $472.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.68 and a 200 day moving average of $454.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.