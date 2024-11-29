Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Workday Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $253.40 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.74 and a 200 day moving average of $237.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,954 shares of company stock worth $88,742,132. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

