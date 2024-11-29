WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

WVS Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. WVS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

