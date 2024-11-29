Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $36,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

