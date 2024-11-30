2,131 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after buying an additional 972,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after buying an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,567,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $12,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

