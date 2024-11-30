3,019 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 224.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 226,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

