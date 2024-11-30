32,000 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Purchased by Slotnik Capital LLC

Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,000. Enstar Group accounts for 3.4% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Slotnik Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $324.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.16 and its 200-day moving average is $319.84. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $262.54 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.