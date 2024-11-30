39,000 Shares in Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf (NYSEARCA:QETH) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf (NYSEARCA:QETH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000.
Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:QETH opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85. Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Etf has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.
