AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.22% of AAON worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AAON by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 242.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AAON by 206.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 263.1% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $669,348.42. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,357. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

AAON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. AAON’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

