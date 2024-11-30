abrdn Equity Income Trust (AEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from abrdn Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AEI opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,500.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.81 ($4.23).
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile
