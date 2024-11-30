abrdn Equity Income Trust (AEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from abrdn Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEI opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,500.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.81 ($4.23).

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.