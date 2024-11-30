Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 949 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

