Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 67 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,233 shares of company stock worth $6,024,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $422.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

