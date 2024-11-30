Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,918 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

