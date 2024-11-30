Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 6,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $62.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

