Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Alight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 883,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,287,414.75. This trade represents a 84.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory A. George sold 84,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $645,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,285.20. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.