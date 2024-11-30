Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
