Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,941. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APYX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Apyx Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,582,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

