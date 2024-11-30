Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,378 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $17,896,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $239,538.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $649,645.56. This trade represents a 26.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $111,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,873 shares of company stock worth $8,621,767. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Arcellx Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $88.07 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

