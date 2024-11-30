Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,800 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.2 %

FDL opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.