Ark Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $133.19 million and $29.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00001527 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 185,091,336 coins and its circulating supply is 185,090,914 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

