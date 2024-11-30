Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $649,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

