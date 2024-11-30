Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $772,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. General Motors has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.