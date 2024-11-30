Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,477 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,581 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after buying an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,023,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 723,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 318.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 948,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,473,000 after buying an additional 722,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

APD opened at $334.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $336.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.16 and a 200-day moving average of $285.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

