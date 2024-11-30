Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 286 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,968. The trade was a 20.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 3.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,589 shares of company stock worth $7,113,953. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $406.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $247.84 and a one year high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

