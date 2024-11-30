Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $45.69 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $18.70 billion and approximately $855.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $45.69 or 0.00047280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,610,443 coins and its circulating supply is 409,274,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

