Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPA opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $57.45.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballston Spa Bancorp
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.