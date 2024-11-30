Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in November

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,163,900 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 4,407,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.46.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
