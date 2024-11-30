Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in November

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,163,900 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 4,407,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.46.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies and Corporate; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring, and insurance.

