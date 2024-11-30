Beldex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.50 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $552.81 million and $12.50 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.68 or 0.03790694 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00047046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,929,629,640 coins and its circulating supply is 6,911,609,640 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

