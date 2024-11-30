BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $96,565.00 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $96,565.00 or 1.00012765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $5,809.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 97,042.22075669 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

