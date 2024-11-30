BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.30 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

