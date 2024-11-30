Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.49 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after buying an additional 683,946 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,074,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,729,000 after acquiring an additional 240,803 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,497,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,438,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,981,000 after purchasing an additional 660,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

